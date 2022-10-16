Bank of New York Mellon (BK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BK stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.04.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

