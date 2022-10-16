Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE GOLD opened at $14.16 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $307,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

