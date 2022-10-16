Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Baxter International in a report released on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $54.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,650 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $4,175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 50.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $5,280,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

