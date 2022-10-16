Beck Bode LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 431.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $513.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $523.39 and a 200-day moving average of $513.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $421.50 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $479.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.