Beck Bode LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beck Bode LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.1 %

NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

