Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $11.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and’s current full-year earnings is $11.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $224.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.95. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

