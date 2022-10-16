Beldex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $142.88 million and $1.51 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.82 or 0.06700506 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00060871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

