Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $108.96 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

