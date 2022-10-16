Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $13.67. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 36,745 shares.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 49.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $849.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

