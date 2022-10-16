BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.