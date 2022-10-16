BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $15.89.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
Featured Stories
