Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BLDE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Insider Transactions at Blade Air Mobility

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,034 shares in the company, valued at $383,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $808,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,076.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,034 shares in the company, valued at $383,903.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 235,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,086 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

