Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of BLDE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
