BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$61.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

Aritzia Stock Down 4.1 %

Aritzia stock opened at C$49.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$60.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aritzia

In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total value of C$897,512.00.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

