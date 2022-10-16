BMO Capital Markets Cuts Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target to C$0.60

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

SGI opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$40.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.1495455 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

