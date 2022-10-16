BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.47.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.3604 dividend. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

