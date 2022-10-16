Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Barclays

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

