Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target at $139.56

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $167,770,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

