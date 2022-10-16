Brokerages Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Target Price at $5.00

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Ardelyx
In other news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 138,094 shares of company stock valued at $187,034 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx Price Performance
ARDX stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $213.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.41.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.
