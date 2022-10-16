Brokerages Set AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) PT at $29.00

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUDC. TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $584.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in AudioCodes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in AudioCodes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 168,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

