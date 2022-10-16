Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target at $29.89

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy
In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.0 %
FLNC opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -6.84. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.