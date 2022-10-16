Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target at $29.89

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluence Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $14,670,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fluence Energy by 103.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

FLNC opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -6.84. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.