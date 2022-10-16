Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT at $102.20

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 6.8 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $175.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.48, a P/E/G ratio of 642.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,821,468.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,901,793.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $44,629.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 27,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,821,468.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,901,793.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,043,623. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after purchasing an additional 509,744 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after buying an additional 169,687 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

