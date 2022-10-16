Brokerages Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target at $67.87

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.79.

NVEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NVEI opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $9,764,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 123,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

