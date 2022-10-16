Brokerages Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Target Price at $21.43

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

