Brokerages Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Target Price at $4.24

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica Trading Down 0.6 %

Telefónica stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.