Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Target Price at $1,265.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,183.00.

Several analysts have commented on TPRKY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,060 ($12.81) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 935 ($11.30) to GBX 855 ($10.33) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.28%.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

