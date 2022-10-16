Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Price Target at C$0.26

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Cormark dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Trevali Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.28 million and a PE ratio of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevali Mining will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

