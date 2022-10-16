Brokerages Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Stock Performance

UMICY stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

About Umicore

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

(Get Rating)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.