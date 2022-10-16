Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) PT at $360.82

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock opened at $277.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

