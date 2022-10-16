Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enerflex Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.42.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.41 million and a P/E ratio of -26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.99 and a 1-year high of C$11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.96.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.20 million.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.93%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

