Brokers Set Expectations for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NuVasive’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $40.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 22.8% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter worth $507,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NuVasive by 20.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 8.8% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

