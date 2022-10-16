Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $36.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.61). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 110.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 479,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 27.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

