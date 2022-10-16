BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BRP Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for BRP Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BRP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BRP Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $26.19 on Friday. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -163.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BRP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in BRP Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BRP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.