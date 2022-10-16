Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $106.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

