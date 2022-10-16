Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,897.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,897.86 ($35.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

BNZL opened at GBX 2,707 ($32.71) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,887.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,897.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2,020.15. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,483 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 4,328.36%.

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby bought 1,800 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($63,595.94). In related news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($63,595.94). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.73), for a total transaction of £274,015.35 ($331,096.36).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

