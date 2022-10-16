Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $546.24

Shares of Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 546.24 ($6.60) and traded as low as GBX 515 ($6.22). Caffyns shares last traded at GBX 525 ($6.34), with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Caffyns Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 545.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 552.98. The company has a market capitalization of £14.15 million and a PE ratio of 477.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.96.

Get Caffyns alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon G. M. Caffyn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £25,000 ($30,207.83).

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.