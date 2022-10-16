Callahan Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average is $147.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

