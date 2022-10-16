Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.83.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.5 %

CNI opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.66.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

