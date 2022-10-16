Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,381,000 after acquiring an additional 956,502 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAH opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

