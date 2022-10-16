Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

