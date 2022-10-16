Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%.
Institutional Trading of Cemtrex
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.