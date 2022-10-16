Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.