CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 114,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 26.5% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

