Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.07.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. Century Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 17.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.