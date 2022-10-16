Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 17th. Analysts expect Charles Schwab to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.98 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.76.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

