Charles Schwab Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 33,835 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 239% compared to the average volume of 9,984 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

