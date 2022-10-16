Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chase by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $82.22 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $114.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $778.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Chase

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCF shares. StockNews.com lowered Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

