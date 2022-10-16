Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $666,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

