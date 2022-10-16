Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CHMI opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.20. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.73%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 308.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.