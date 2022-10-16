Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day moving average is $158.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

