Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

