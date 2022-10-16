Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

