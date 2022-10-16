Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Reduced by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $581,220,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average of $197.47.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

